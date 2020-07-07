The Hidden Meaning Of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia'

"For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?" Gospel of Mark, 8:36 (King James). Or, for that matter, a golden fiddle?

Making a deal with the devil for some kind of personal gain or profit isn't a new literary device. The basic construct: an individual, already talented and gifted, wants — more. Much more. Now. Poof! A mysterious stranger appears. Sign away your soul in the future in exchange for what you think you want and need now. The German story of Faust is one version — it goes back to at least the 16th Century. Sometimes Faust beats the rap, and sometimes he doesn't and is carried off to hell at the end of his life. Either way, the story's got legs. Stephen Vincent Benét reworked it a bit in 1936 for The Devil and Daniel Webster, in which a New Hampshire farmer trades his soul to the devil (Mr. Scratch) in return for a few years of prosperity.

When time comes to collect the debt, the farmer asks Webster to defend him. The Devil agrees. And Webster — well, read it for yourself. (It's fun.)

Benét's classic story draws upon an earlier, similarly-themed work of his — a poem titled "The Mountain Whippoorwill", published in 1925, and subtitled "How Hill-Billy Jim Won the Great Fiddlers' Prize," according to the Poetry Foundation. The poem features lines like "He could fiddle down a possum from a mile-high tree", and "Hell's broke loose in Georgia." Sound familiar?