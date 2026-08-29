The 5 Best Folk Rock Hits Written By Women

Compared to other realms in the galaxy of rock 'n' roll, the sub-genre of folk rock may have better gender parity than others, especially when it comes to its best hits written by women. While you might need a minute and an online search to start naming women in heavy metal, for instance, the big-name female performers in folk rock are a little easier to list, though you'd still be hard-pressed to find musical spaces with a majority of women. But the women that follow aren't just vaunted folk rock performers, but also seriously skilled songwriters with real hit-making ability to back up their legendary reputations.

To pick the best folk rock hits written by women, we looked both at chart performances and overall artistic achievement. To be included, a song needed to reach the upper echelons of a nation's chart (not necessarily in the U.S.). They also must have a unique voice, interesting music, and the kind of thoughtfulness and off-the-beaten-path character that so often distinguishes legendary folk rock.

Some are almost certainly known to you, like Carole King's thrillingly earthy, downright hungry song, "I Feel the Earth Move," off her monumental 1971 album, "Tapestry." King also happens to be the songwriting phenom behind many other artists' hits, which led to Aretha Franklin giving her own powerhouse performance of a King-penned hit at the Kennedy Center in 2015. Thankfully, King doesn't stand alone, and while there's still plenty of room for more women to join them, these hit-making folk rockers have already made their mark.