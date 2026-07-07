10 Vinyl Records Every Folk Rock Fan Should Already Own

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Some albums are so essential, so key to the identity of a particular type of music or era of history, that they likely sit in many, if not most, collections. Think of an album like Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours," which every classic rock fan should already own. Folk rock is no different — it's stuffed with key albums that every fan should have.

When we say that fans "should already own" said albums, this means that we're choosing LPs that represent some of the best, most agreed-upon, most landmark and often-cited albums of the genre. Taken on a whole, these albums summarize what folk rock is all about. OG folk rock had a fairly brief, though not-uninfluential time in the sun, kicking off in 1965 thanks to artists like Bob Dylan and the Byrds fusing rock instrumentation and rhythms with acoustic folk pickings and strumming. Our choices are more or less confined to this period of time, from mid-60s through early '70s, and represent the full range of folk voices and stylings. As tempting as it would be to pick multiple albums from the likes of Dylan, Neil Young, or Joni Mitchell, we've also limited each artist to one appearance in this article. Even so, we had to leave a lot of talent out.