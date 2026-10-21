The 8 Best Motown Songwriters Of All Time

When Berry Gordy founded the Tamla and Motown labels in his native Detroit in 1959 and merged them a year later into the Motown Record Corporation, he launched one of the most seismic shifts in pop music history. One of the most significant Black-owned businesses in the world, Motown billed itself as "The Sound of Young America": a home for R&B acts to enjoy the commercial success that had eluded them for years. Driven by a stellar cast of songwriters, Motown artists scored 27 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 between 1961 and 1970 — more than the Beatles in that same period — and continued making hits into the '90s.

What truly set Motown apart was its unique business practices. Gordy was a songwriter as well as a record exec, and knew the value of having great songs for his acts to sing. So Motown had its own publishing arm (Jobete, named using the first two letters of Gordy's three children), and employed songwriters in much the same way as he signed other talent. By holding writers to the same exacting standards as he did artists — Motown Quality Control meetings are the stuff of legend — Gordy created an environment where some of the most enduring songs in the world were born. Many of the label's top acts were great writers, too, and penned hits not only for themselves but others.

Motown's greatest songwriters wrote tunes that still get boomers moving, and we remember their names as fondly as the songs they composed.