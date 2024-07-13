Renowned Sex Therapist Dr. Ruth Dead At 96

Radio and television personality and the woman who made sex therapy mainstream, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, died on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the age of 96 (via The New York Times). Dr. Ruth was one of the first people to provide frank, stigma-free sexual advice to the American public and became famous at the age of 52 when she began her radio talk show, "Sexually Speaking."

Born Karola Ruth Siegel in Frankfurt, Germany on June 4, 1928, she was a "curious and inquisitive child," per Biography, who often snuck into her father's study to read about a variety of topics, including human sexuality. In 1933, her world was literally shattered by Kristallnacht, a Nazi pogrom targeting German Jews, and the kidnapping of her father by the SS.

The rest of the Siegels left Germany; Ruth was sent to a school in Switzerland and tragically never saw her family again — she suspected her family perished in a concentration camp. Her school eventually transitioned into a home for Jewish refugee girls. Unfortunately, her time at this school was not a happy one, but she did enjoy sharing information on topics that were taboo at the time, such as menstruation.

After World War II, she emigrated to Israel, followed by Palestine. She met and married an Israeli soldier in 1950 and they moved to Paris, France, where she studied psychology at the Sorbonne.