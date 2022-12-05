The Death Of Kirstie Alley Explained

Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71. The announcement came from her children, True and Lillie, via the actress' Twitter account that stated that Alley "passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered." The post noted that she was treated at the Moffitt Cancer Center and died while surrounded by family and her closest friends. Alley's children added that their mother had a "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did." The family also thanked everyone for their love and prayers and requested privacy during this difficult time.

Kirstie Alley was born in Kansas in 1951, and despite studying drama in college, she pursued a career as an interior decorator in California (via Biography). In the 1970s, The Independent writes that Alley underwent drug rehabilitation treatment after her parents got into a car accident involving a drunk driver that killed her mother and left her father severely injured (per UPI). Newsweek reports that it was also during that time that she became a member of the Church of Scientology. Ultimately, Alley attributed joining the religion to helping her achieve sobriety.

In the 1980s, Alley began her career in acting and received minor roles. In 1987, she took on the role of Rebecca Howe in "Cheers" (via NPR). Per The New York Times, this catapulted Alley into superstardom.