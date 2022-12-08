What We Know About Brittney Griner's Prison Release

According to CNN, the exchange for Griner occurred at Abu Dhabi Airport. Upon her release, President Biden spoke at the White House and stated (via CBS News), "She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances." He added, "Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should have been there all along." The Guardian reported that Griner's wife Cherelle was also at the news conference and said that she was "overwhelmed with emotion." Bout's lawyer, Steve Zissou, made his own statement (per CNN) and noted that he was "grateful" that his client was now home.

Per The New York Times, Bout, who has earned the nickname the "Merchant of Death," is an infamous figure that was formerly in the Soviet military. When the Soviet Union collapsed, Bout began selling weapons. His alleged clients include Al Qaeda and the Taliban, amongst others. The BBC explains that Bout was later arrested when he met with DEA agents who were posing as FARC, a now-defunct terrorist group that was based in Colombia. Bout was subsequently arrested and in 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

CNN notes that the Kremlin condemned his sentencing and referred to it as "baseless and biased." The New York Times adds that they have always maintained that Bout is innocent and have been attempting to secure his freedom for years.