The Groundbreaking Clean-Energy Discovery Made At Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

For over a century, the world has largely relied on fossil fuels for its energy needs. Of course, this is not sustainable for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that the waste from burning all of those fossil fuels is contributing to climate change. Certain forms of clean and/or renewable energy, such as solar and wind, are promising, but also limited. Nuclear energy also has promise, but there are certain drawbacks, including the fact that it produces radioactive waste that must be dealt with, as the U.S. Energy Information Administration explains.

There is, however, a way to create nuclear energy in a way that doesn't produce waste. As CNN reports, nuclear fusion produces clean energy without any waste products that must be contained and stored, nor does it produce greenhouse gasses that cause climate change. The thing is though, fusion requires an immense amount of energy to facilitate, and as such, isn't a very efficient way to produce energy.

However, as The Atlantic reports, on December 12, 2022, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory made a breakthrough that resulted in the fusion process producing more energy than it consumes, potentially signaling a breakthrough in the quest for limitless, non-polluting energy. So far the results are preliminary and the goal of producing energy this way remains potentially years — if not decades — away.