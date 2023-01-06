The Life And Career Of Iconic Journalist Barbara Walters

The toll on the ranks of public figures was paid right up until the end of 2022. Queens, popes, actors, and sports stars of international renown all went to their final rest. On December 30, one of America's most notable journalists of the 20th century joined the list. Barbara Walters died at 93 in Manhattan, according to her obituary in The New York Times.

At the time of her death, Walters had been retired for eight years from her most prominent platform, the talk show "The View" which she co-created. But her relevance to American journalism hadn't faded. "The View" remains one of the most notable morning talk shows on television. Long before that, Walters broke ground for women as on-camera interviewers and reporters. Her approach to one-on-one interviews attracted criticism over the years, as did Walters' own celebrity and ambition. But she broke news through her interviews, and her style helped reshape the image of the news anchor.

It was a long road traveled by Walters, whose early life touched the world of celebrity but was far from stable. Here is a look back on the life and times of Barbara Walters.