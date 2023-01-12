The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Lisa Marie Presley

The entertainment world was saddened to hear that singer-songwriter, actress, and poet Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12, 2023. Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was 54 years old at the time of her death (via TMZ).

As reported earlier today by TMZ, Presley was rushed to the hospital on January 12, 2023, after paramedics reported to her home, located in Calabasas, Calif., where CPR was performed by her ex-husband after a housekeeper found her unresponsive. TMZ noted that paramedics were able to regain Presley's pulse before she was transported to the hospital. Later reports noted that she was on life support and in a comatose state (via TMZ). Family sources confirmed in the evening of the 12th that she had died.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla, confirmed to People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."