Sci-Fi Star Tom Sizemore Dead At 61

Tom Sizemore has died at 61, per TMZ. TMZ previously reported that the actor had an aneurysm at his house in Los Angeles on February 19 and was in critical condition when taken to the hospital. According to Sizemore's manager Chris Lago, he was in a "bad way" prior to his death. As TMZ explained, after nearly two weeks in the hospital, Sizemore unfortunately never recovered from the brain aneurysm. Sizemore was previously married to fellow actor and soap opera star Mauve Quinlan and leaves behind his teenage twin boys who he shared with ex-girlfriend Janelle McIntire.

The actor had a storied career, starring in some of Hollywood's most recognizable films including "Saving Private Ryan," "Black Hawk Down," "Pearl Harbor," and more. But that's not all. Sizemore was especially known for his sci-fi films, which he continued making right up to his death. Here's what we know about the actor's impressive catalog.