The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Gary Rossington

Gary Rossington, guitarist and last remaining founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, died on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the age of 71 (via Yahoo!). The band confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing on their official page, "It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today. Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does."

Born on Dec. 4, 1951, Rossington was one of the founders of the classic rock band, who were no strangers to tragedy. In 1977, the group experienced a devastating plane crash that killed three members and seriously injured the survivors. Following the accident, Lynyrd Skynyrd disbanded and went through member shake-ups before reuniting and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. "We're still standing, Still keeping the music going. We wanted to do the guys who aren't with us any more proud – and keep the name proud, too," Rossington once said (via the band's website).

Rossington was the last surviving founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd following the death of bassist Larry Junstrom in 2019.