10 Times The Weather Turned The Tides Of War

The Greek historian and ethnographer Herodotus recounted in "The Histories" that in 479 BC, the army of Persian Satrap Artabazus laid siege to Potidaea, a city in Northern Greece on the Khalkidhiki Peninsula. Potidaea occupied the narrowest point of the peninsula, which according to Herodotus, appears to have sometimes been underwater. But three months into the siege, the area was a passable marsh.

Herodotus writes that when the Persian army attempted to "pass over it [the marsh] into Pallene" (the peninsula to the south of Potidaea), they encountered an unexpected weather event. As they had gotten almost halfway across the marsh, a massive flood swept the Persians away and drowned most of them. The Potidaeans killed the rest after they sallied forth on ships. The besiegers were forced to abandon the siege and retreat to Thessaly in North-Central Greece.

Herodotus gives a clue as to the cause of the flood. The Potidaeans said that the Persians had offended Poseidon by defacing his temple and image on the city's outskirts. But Poseidon was not a good god to pick a fight with, since he was the god of the sea – and, more importantly, earthquakes. Thus, the god sent the disaster upon the Persians as revenge. Scientists looking at the incident have confirmed that an earthquake was indeed responsible for the tsunami and saved the city from falling to a Persian sack, according to the BBC. So although the Potidaeans did not quite pinpoint the exact cause of the tsunami, they were pretty close.