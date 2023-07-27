How Long Could A Person Potentially Survive Lost At Sea?

For centuries, the sea's siren song has beguiled mankind. And, whether by setting sail upon the ocean breeze, plunging the depths below, fishing for profit, riding warm coastal waves, or simply dipping their toes in the surf, people have continuously answered its summons. But alongside the adventure, abundance, and amusement of maritime exploits has always come the risk of peril. Over the decades, shipwrecks, riptides, dangerous weather, and freak accidents have left countless people adrift on the open ocean — and it's not just a horror reserved for distant history.

Each year, up to 25 people fall off cruise ships, 2,000 fishermen are lost, and tens of thousands of beachgoers are caught in powerful rip currents. Meanwhile, tragic incidents, like the June 2023 foundering of a Greek migrant boat, leave hundreds of people unaccounted for. Given these chilling numbers, the odds are good that, at this very second, someone is floating miles from land, desperately hoping for rescue.

It's disturbingly easy to get lost in the sea's vastness, which covers over 70% of the Earth's surface. What's worse, it's so inhospitable, it might as well be another planet. Being adrift can rob a person of air, water, warmth, food, shelter, sleep, and health — aka every single basic requirement for human survival, according to WebMD – yet some manage to survive the terrifying ordeal. With the July 2023 rescue of Timothy Shaddock, who had been adrift for around three months, many are wondering: How long could a person potentially survive lost at sea?