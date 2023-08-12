Here's What Happens To Your Blood When You Die

In the hours and days following our deaths, the body breaks down and goes through many phases, changing color several times to produce a gruesome rainbow, and eventually rotting away to a pile of bones. The position and consistency of our blood also change quite a bit during this process, and the different stages can help morticians work out when you might have died.

Unless some whip-smart murderer has hidden your body far from view, or you've died in some remote location far from civilization, chances are this process will also be artificially interrupted by some arm of the funeral service. If your corpse will be viewed, your body will be tidied up, and the blood removed to make your grim carcass more palatable to your grieving relatives.

The process of breakdown begins pretty much immediately when our hearts stop beating. The regular circulation of blood to our extremities and organs grinds to a halt and the temperature of your now useless meat suit will begin to cool rapidly. The first phase of decomposition is known as pallor mortis and it will turn a corpse that deathly pale shade we find so chilling, in just 15 to 20 minutes. Algor mortis, the cooling-off process that accompanies it, will also make the body's normally balmy blood stone cold. The body cools down at a rate of about 1.5 degrees centigrade per hour, under normal conditions (per Florida State University).