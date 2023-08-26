The 1986 Disappearance And Possible Murder Of Denise Diane Pflum

Clever and athletic teen Denise Diane Pflum was a star pupil with a track scholarship, due to study Microbiology at Miami College in Ohio (via NBC News). With ambitions of being a scientist and her high school graduation on the horizon, it seemed as though Pflum, 18, had a bright future ahead of her when she suddenly went missing in 1986.

Pflum's body has never been found, just her car, a 1981 cream-color Buick Regal, discarded by the side of the road. Her mother Judy Pflum told Indy Star news she was certain her daughter had not left of her own accord. She stated "She had so much going for her. There was no reason to run away."

More than 34 years later in 2020, it appeared that the case had been solved thanks to an unexpected deathbed confession — however, according to The Charley Project, the confession seems to have been fake and to this day the case remains cold. Pflum's disappearance so shocked the local community in Connersville Indiana, the Justice for Denise Pflum Facebook page has drawn in more than 12,000 concerned followers since it was created.