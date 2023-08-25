Who Was Jared In The Book Of Mormon?

There are times when reading the Bible can feel like skimming over a family tree without context, long lists of names with little to no information given about who these people are or why they matter, except as links in chains binding the notables. In the Book of Genesis (via Bible Gateway), Jared comes and goes in such a fashion, on the list of patriarchs leading to the birth of Noah. Jared was born to the sixth generation in the lineage that began with Adam and was the son of Mahalalel and the father of Enoch. His son was born when he was 162, and he himself lived to be 962. And that's all that's ever said of him in the Bible.

Nor is much said of him in additional religious texts of the Judeo-Christian tradition, many of which are not considered canonical by most denominations. The Book of Jubilees (via Sacred Texts) mentions his wife's name, and in the Book of Enoch (via Christian Classics Ethereal Library), he's only briefly mentioned, despite the book being named for his son. Jared's father Mahalalel is a more prominent figure in the book, interpreting Enoch's vision of the Great Flood.

But as an ancestor of Noah, Jared — a name that means "descent" according to Behind the Name — is also the ancestor of the men who came after the flood. Within Mormonism, one of those men, another Jared, was the founder of the Jaredite tribe who journeyed to the promised land (per the BYU Religious Studies Center).