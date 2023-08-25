The Weird World Of Parasitic Plants

We all have a fairly clear idea of what plants are, with roots drinking water from the ground and green leaves to catch sunlight for energy. However, some plants don't like to play by the rules, and even challenge the idea of what a plant is. Enter parasitic plants, the bizarre botanical species that get some or all of their energy and nutrients by stealing them from fungi and other plants. Some of the world's strangest vegetation, they accomplish this by growing on or even inside other plants. In the world of parasites, leaves, roots, and even stems are optional, and some are only recognizable as plants because they flower.

While they may seem like pests, parasitic plants can play important roles in ecosystems. According to a study in Plant Physiology, they can help improve biodiversity, preventing any plant species from growing out of control and taking over an entire area. This includes invasive species, which can easily run rampant, choking out native species and leaving entire ecosystems in ruins. Some also carry cultural significance in the places they grow. Clearly, there's a lot more to the plant kingdom's weirdest subjects than meets the eye — that is, if you can even find them to look at. Many spend most of their lives completely hidden from view.