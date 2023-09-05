Myths People Believe About Carnivorous Plants

There's something about carnivorous plants that just fascinates people. In a world full of animals eating plants, the idea of a handful of plants turning the tables and feasting on animals just feels oddly poetic. So much so that, for centuries, carnivorous plants have captivated scientists like Charles Darwin and authors like Arthur Conan Doyle alike. It's a surprisingly diverse group of plants too, with London's Natural History Museum noting about 630 known species of them in the world today, with new varieties still being discovered as recently as spring of 2023. Botanists have found that plants have separately evolved the ability to digest animals at least 12 times that we know of. Clearly, it's a winning strategy for the few plants that use it.

Killer plants have long been part of fiction, from the alien plant invaders in John Wyndham's "Day of the Triffids" with their poisonous stings, to the charismatic monster plant in the dark comedy musical "Little Shop of Horrors." As undeniably fun as it is to watch the bloodthirsty vegetable villain Audrey II begging "Feed me," the truth about real-world carnivorous plants doesn't quite match up with their depictions in stories. Myths and misconceptions abound with these curious little florae. Make no mistake, though — while they're unlikely to be devouring any sadistic dentists anytime soon, real carnivorous plants are still fascinating in their own ways.