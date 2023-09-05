Disturbing Details About The Boy Scouts Of America's Sexual Abuse Scandal

Back in 2020, the Boy Scouts of America were in the headlines for a terrible reason: They were facing so many claims from former Scouts who had been sexually abused and assaulted that the organization filed bankruptcy. At the time, the Scouts' vice president of communications, Effie Delimarkos, issued a statement (via NPR) explaining the move: "We did so with the dual objectives to help compensate victims for what they experienced... But we also did so so that we can continue the mission of scouting." In July of 2021, the organization announced it had settled with more than 60,000 claimants for $850 million. Then the scandal got even bigger.

By 2023, more than 80,000 victims had come forward, including the 18,000 members of an organization called the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice. They issued a statement saying that they were grateful to see "some justice to tens of thousands of survivors, ... many of whom have been waiting decades for this day to arrive." The settlement amount upheld by the courts was a whopping $2.46 billion.

Was it finally shutting the door on a sordid chapter in the long, complicated history of the Boy Scouts? No, says The Washington Post. The paper noted some terrible things, including the lack of a comprehensive investigation into the organization and the accusations, and the fact that — still, in 2023 — only a single state's attorney general's office had launched a formal investigation (Michigan). In other words, it's possible that the staggering numbers are just the beginning.