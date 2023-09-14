How Many People Died During The Salem Witch Trials?

America's bloodiest witch trials began with accusations against just three women and grew to include a huge number of ordinary people, culminating in the deaths of many innocents. Today the executions carried out in Salem still serve as a brutal reminder of the terrible evils that can be wrought at the hands of a superstitious mob.

The trouble began in the small colonial town with the accusations of two young girls: 9-year-old Elizabeth Parris and 11-year-old Abigail Williams, both of whom came down with strange symptoms, including fits and odd outbursts. The town doctor diagnosed them with "bewitchment," according to History, and their bizarre ailments appeared to spread to several other young girls — and so too did the hysteria about witches.

Unfortunately, in the King Jame's Bible, Exodus 18:22 states "Thou Shalt not suffer a witch to live," a command 17th century people took particularly seriously. Over 150 people had to contend with accusations during the course of the Salem witch craze, including men, women, and small children. By the end of this dark saga, 25 people who were accused of practicing witchcraft had been killed or had died in jail, simply for being the victims of wild rumors.