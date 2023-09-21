How Did Empress Josephine Bonaparte Die?

Napoleon Bonaparte became enamored with the tsar of Russia before Josephine Bonaparte had anything to do with him. Per Andrea Stuart's "The Rose of Martinique," Bonaparte once famously wrote to tell Josephine that Tsar Alexander I "ought to be with me. If he were a woman, think I should make him my sweetheart." In 1814, Josephine and Alexander finally met, and like her husband, they seemed to get on swimmingly (via Russia Beyond).

At this point in history, the Prussian army had just taken Paris, and Bonaparte had been exiled to the Island of Elba where he could do little damage. During the fallout period that followed, the tsar expressed a desire to meet with the ex-Mrs. Bonaparte, something she was reluctant to do until Napoleon persuaded her that it may prove advantageous. Josephine was evidently a charming host because many other European leaders started dropping in to socialize with her at her Chateau de Malmaison. For one reason or another, Tsar Alexander in particular kept coming back, and the Russian ruler gave Josephine several magnificent gifts while he was there, including a priceless diamond necklace.

Friendship, romance, or a political coup in the making? Whatever the reason for their repeated contact, the tsar's presence seemed fairly suspicious from the outside. However, if the empress and the tsar really were plotting anything even slightly political — the empress' sudden death put an end to it.