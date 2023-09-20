The Inspiration Behind Bob Marley's Get Up, Stand Up

On the Wailers' 1973 album "Burnin'" Bob Marley and his co-writer Peter Tosh created a song that would become a global anthem for human rights. According to Professor Robert Tanner of Morehouse College, the song "was advocating everyone to make their voices heard, no matter their class in society," he told The Atlanta Constitution. But, like the best art, the lyrics aren't one-dimensional, leaving room for interpretation. For Bob Marley's wife Rita the song "was an encouragement to be strong, to be faithful," she wrote in 1995 (via "Every Little Thing Gonna Be Alright: The Bob Marley Reader").

The origins of the song seem to have many roots. According to Marley's then-girlfriend Esther Anderson, Marley wrote the song while touring Haiti in the early 1970s, per the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. At the time, Haitian dictator Jean-Claude "Baby Doc" Duvalier was in power, a reign marked by human rights abuses and poverty, per Britannica. Some say the song was influenced by Malcolm X's Civil Rights leadership. One thing is for certain, "Get up, Stand up," is also a song about Marley and Tosh's religion, Rastafari.