What Is Muscular Christianity And What Do Followers Believe?

In the 19th and early 20th centuries, many fervent Christians believed that Christianity had lost its appeal among young men, and something needed to be done about it. Muscular Christian Robert Warren Conant complained in his 1904 work "The Manly Christ" that "The statement that the men in Christian countries take less interest in religion than the women requires neither argument nor proof ... The women in attendance always outnumber the men, often by several hundred percent."

Conant, along with many other proponents of Muscular Christianity, argued that Jesus himself was often portrayed as a distinctly feminine figure totally unrelatable to his ideal of a masculine leader of men. Beginning in Victorian England in the 1850s, men like Conant formed the Muscular Christian movement, which sought to reconcile traditional masculine values with the Christian faith, in much the same way that Medieval Chivalry did.

The movement became quite popular in some parts of the U.S. as well, and by far the most famous proponent of the philosophy was super-macho Theodore Roosevelt, according to The Guardian. Above all Muscular Christians were known for treasuring sports, pastimes they believed made men tougher and more moral.