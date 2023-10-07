What Bob Barker Decided To Do With His Fortune After Death

Longtime "The Price is Right" host Bob Barker signed off episodes of his show with a reminder to "have your pets spayed or neutered," and accordingly, much of Barker's fortune went to a number of animal welfare charities when he died. He also left a sizable chunk of money to military nonprofits. In total, the TV personality's publicist, Roger Neal, told ET at least 40 such organizations will benefit from Barker's estate.

Explaining his interest in military philanthropy, Barker — who died on August 26, 2023, at the age of 99 from Alzheimer's disease — flew planes for the Navy in World War II, and in 2011, Philanthropy News Digest said Barker gave a $2 million donation to the Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund based in California. At that time, Barker commented, "The men and women we put in harm's way to maintain our freedom deserve the best care and support we can provide when they are injured. We also have an obligation to their families."

Of Barker's generous nature, his publicist told ET, "I think he's one of those people that took that platform that he had — the celebrity that he had — and used it for absolute good to make the world a better place. I think the world is a much better place having had Bob Barker in it."