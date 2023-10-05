The Shortest Tenured Speakers Of The House In US History

In a parliamentary system, the government is rooted within the legislature. The prime minister does not serve as the leader of the chamber, but they are the head of the majority or working coalition of parties that form the government (per the Federation of American Scientists). A vote of no confidence in the prime minister is effectively a vote against the sitting government, and a successful vote requires the formation of a new one, whether that be through new leadership or a snap election (per the BBC).

In the presidential system of the United States, the president and descendant executive functions of government are in a separate branch from the legislature. The speaker of the House of Representatives leads their party in that chamber, runs the floor, and sets the legislative agenda, but the speaker is not and cannot be a member of the administration while still serving in Congress. They may not even support the president's agenda. A speaker's removal, therefore, does not trigger the fall of a government.

That's not to say a speaker losing their gavel isn't consequential. Kevin McCarthy's short-lived and ignominious tenure in the job, undone by his own party in a first for the nation, is proof of that. But his roughly nine months weren't the shortest stint anyone's ever put in as speaker of the House. Per Axios, several speakers have had their careers cut short.