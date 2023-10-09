What Happened After Gina Grant Was Denied Entry To Harvard For Killing Her Mother?

Gina Grant was just 14 years old when she brutally murdered her mother on September 13, 1990. Although there were mitigating circumstances surrounding the killing, Grant's unusual case provoked mixed reactions after her place at Harvard University was revoked five years after the crime took place. At the time, Grant's criminal history raised important ethical questions about forgiveness, remorse, and juvenile culpability.

When the case came to trial, it was not so easy to demonize Grant, who undoubtedly came from an unhappy home. Her dad died when she was still quite young, while her mother, Dorothy Mayfield, struggled with alcohol addiction and spent some time in rehab. Grant spent more and more time at a friend's house to avoid her mother, who was reportedly drunk every night. The prosecution and the defense quibbled over how functional her mother actually was, but it seemed undeniable that Grant was scared of her mother, having gone so far as to remove her handgun from the house for safety. It also emerged that the pair had reached loggerheads over Grant's boyfriend, a disagreement the prosecution claimed was the real motive for the killing.

One night, Grant wound up bludgeoning her mother to death with a crystal candlestick, and investigators believe her boyfriend later stabbed her mother in the neck with a knife, to make the killing look like suicide. Grant would later blame the killing on a house invasion and even her own boyfriend before the real story came out.