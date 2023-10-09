18 Scandals That Rocked America's First Ladies

James Madison's wife Dolley is a national heroine for saving the Declaration of Independence and getting George Washington's portrait out of the White House as British forces were burning Washington, D.C. during the War of 1812, although contrary to the myth, she did not run out with it under her arm. But before achieving national fame, the first lady faced the D.C. rumor mill when her husband was serving as Thomas Jefferson's secretary of state.

The origins of the charges seem to lie in part with Dolley's alleged role as Jefferson's "surrogate first lady," which is a myth according to the White House Historical Association. This myth posited that Dolley acted as the main host of White House social events because Jefferson's wife Martha had died in 1782. Although Jefferson's own records do not support the idea, critics suggested that Dolley, who likely helped Jefferson host events when female guests were involved, was a bit too close to the widowed president, per UVA's Miller Center. Unsurprisingly, it did not take long for critics to accuse Dolley of being Jefferson's mistress. The anti-Dolley rhetoric ratcheted up in 1808, coincidentally right as James was making a bid for the presidency.

Although Jefferson thought the accusations absurd, it did not stop James' enemies from spreading further false rumors about Dolley's character. She was accused of helping her husband win the election of 1808 by getting intimate with various electors. Nothing stuck, and her husband won anyway to become America's fourth president.