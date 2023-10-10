Here's Who Inherited Betty White's Fortune After She Died

According to CNN, actress Betty White often joked, "I have to stay in show business to pay for my animal business." According to Bridget Mackay Law, White's estate was not made public, but it's suspected that White, who died in late December 2021 at nearly 100 years old left most of her estate, estimated to be worth $75 million, to a trust benefiting animal charities — many of the same animal welfare services she supported throughout her life, according to The Daily Star. And not just that, in September 2022, many of White's personal items collected over her long career in Hollywood sold at auction, raising an additional $4 million at auction for — what else? — animal and environmental causes, The Wall Street Journal reported that year.

Married three times in her life, White's third and final husband, Allen Ludden died in 1981. She had three stepchildren by him, but no biological children. However, she did have pets of her own and it's believed she had set up a pet trust to ensure her pets were well taken care of after her death. Reportedly, sources told The Daily Star those closest to White were remembered in her will, but most of her estate otherwise went to charities. When White died her agent, Jeff Witjas told People, "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much."