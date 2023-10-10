Here's Who Inherited Betty White's Fortune After She Died
According to CNN, actress Betty White often joked, "I have to stay in show business to pay for my animal business." According to Bridget Mackay Law, White's estate was not made public, but it's suspected that White, who died in late December 2021 at nearly 100 years old left most of her estate, estimated to be worth $75 million, to a trust benefiting animal charities — many of the same animal welfare services she supported throughout her life, according to The Daily Star. And not just that, in September 2022, many of White's personal items collected over her long career in Hollywood sold at auction, raising an additional $4 million at auction for — what else? — animal and environmental causes, The Wall Street Journal reported that year.
Married three times in her life, White's third and final husband, Allen Ludden died in 1981. She had three stepchildren by him, but no biological children. However, she did have pets of her own and it's believed she had set up a pet trust to ensure her pets were well taken care of after her death. Reportedly, sources told The Daily Star those closest to White were remembered in her will, but most of her estate otherwise went to charities. When White died her agent, Jeff Witjas told People, "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much."
Animal causes White supported
Details are scarce about exactly which charities received White's money, but according to CNN, in her lifetime, she supported the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, where she once served as a trustee for four decades, American Humane, and Guide Dogs for the Blind, among other causes. In a 2012 interview with Smithsonian Magazine, White said she learned her love of animals from her parents, and before she got into show business, she dreamed of being a zookeeper or forest ranger. "Both my mother and father were tremendous animal lovers," White said. "They imbued in me the fact that, to me, there isn't an animal on the planet that I don't find fascinating and want to learn more about."
White's passion for animal welfare went so far as to assist with a sea otter surgery at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, People reported. When she died, the aquarium wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "To honor her tireless devotion to animal advocacy work, we are renaming our planned giving program the Betty White Ocean Legacy Circle. Thank you for being a friend to so many, Betty, and for always reminding us that good things happen when we work together to make a difference."
The Betty White Challenge
As mentioned, Betty White died just shy of her 100th birthday, and in honor of her life and legacy, fans turned what would have been her century mark into an opportunity to raise more funds for animal welfare through the #BettyWhiteChallenge viral campaign. Organizers simply asked for $5 donations to a charity or shelter of choice, and according to Variety, the effort raised $12.7 million on Facebook and Instagram, alone. People reported just a few of the many animal shelters and welfare agencies that benefited from the challenge included The British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BCSPCA), The Nashville Humane Association, and The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. The list goes on from there.
In response to what they earned from the #BettyWhiteChallenge, Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle said in a statement, "Betty White was a champion for animals and Best Friends Animal Society was lucky enough to receive donations from her for over 20 years. She was always thinking and caring for pets in need and this challenge is a beautiful way to support your local shelter and honor her legacy. We are so thankful for everything she has done for animals and we are so grateful for all who are donating to help save them all" (via CNET).