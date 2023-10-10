What Is Gaza? 4 Things You Should Know

The seemingly endless war in Ukraine has dominated news cycles around the world since its escalation in March 2022. But after 18 months in which the world's eyes were trained on Eastern Europe, attention once more turned to the Middle East in October 2023 after a shocking surprise attack on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas, which operates in the territory known as the Gaza Strip. Early in the morning on Saturday, October 7, 2023, alarms rang out across Israel as without warning Hamas struck the Southern and Central regions of the state with thousands of deadly rockets.

"Over the past hour, the Hamas terrorist organization launched massive barrages of rockets from Gaza into Israel, and its terrorist operatives have infiltrated into Israel in a number of different locations in the south," read a statement from the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), per ABC News. Within hours, reports also emerged that Hamas militants had streamed into Israel, attacking blockades and crossing back into Gaza with scores of hostages, with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benyamin Netanyahu, declaring that Israel is now at war. But while declarations of war often take place between sovereign countries, the situation in the Middle East is far more complex, especially with regard to the status of Gaza, a region that continues to be plunged into chaos.