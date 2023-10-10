What Is Israel's Iron Dome (And How Does It Work)?

Ever since Israel became a sovereign nation in 1948, it's contended with one conflict after another, including unending civil strife and conflict with its closest neighbor, Palestine. The Arab-Israel Wars started the very year that Israel was created and recurred in 1956, 1967, 1973, 1982, and 2006, pitting nearby countries against the U.S. ally. In between it all, the Islamic militant terrorist group Hamas struck out at Israeli citizens again and again, and in 2007 took the entirety of Gaza, the western part of Palestine along the Mediterranean Sea. Meanwhile, countries like Iran fund Hamas and supply it with advanced rocketry that rains down on Israel, as Counterterrorism Ethics explains.

The reader may well wonder: If Israeli citizens are at daily risk of death from the skies, why isn't every single patch of ground in Israel already blasted apart by rockets, mortar shells, drones, and such? This brings us to one of the most critical parts of modern warfare: ground-to-air defense technology. In general, a surface-to-air missile (SAM) is the most common way to take down a missile en route to a target. This is, essentially, our only recourse for defending from such airborne attacks — no sci-fi forcefield domes yet.

But while Israel doesn't have a forcefield dome encasing the country, it does have its Iron Dome — a defense network of 10 batteries of SAM launchers placed strategically around the country. The Iron Dome shields citizens from destruction, is extremely effective, and has saved untold numbers of Israeli lives.