Why Displaced Palestinians In Gaza Are Taking Refuge In UN Schools

The October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel surprised more than just the Israeli government and its citizens. According to Al Jazeera, many Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were also caught off guard by the terrorist organization's covert offensive. As of October 10, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported that the Israeli government's subsequent declaration of war and attacks displaced around 188,000 Palestinians — and that number was growing. Left with few options, more than 130,000 of those Palestinians turned to United Nations refugee schools for shelter and aid, seeking food, water, and psychological and medical care for young and old alike. As the UNRWA notes, these schools have long been centers of safety for Palestinians caught in the middle of ongoing conflict in the region.

On October 9, UNRWA spokesperson Adnan Abu Hasna spoke to Al Jazeera about the situation. "Residents have taken refuge in 64 schools, with more coming, as they believe that they are the safest places in the Gaza Strip because they are affiliated with the United Nations," he said. "Some of the elderly are medical cases that need follow-up in light of the current tension, and children need psychological and social counselors in order to overcome this difficult stage they have lived through," he added. Children at a UNRWA school in 2014 are seen above.