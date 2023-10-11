Who Is Volker Türk, The United Nations' Human Rights Chief?

The recent escalation of violence between the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and the Israeli Defense Force in South and Central Israel and the Gaza Strip — which has involved the mass shooting of civilians, large-scale rocket attacks, and kidnappings — has been met with widespread revulsion by the international community.

One of those to condemn the violence was Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights who condemned both the "horrifying mass killings by members of Palestinian armed groups" as well as the devastating rocket attacks by Israel on multiple targets in the Gaza Strip. In a statement, Türk called for both sides to defuse the "powder keg" of violence that has already caused the loss of thousands of lives and plunged the region into chaos, per the U.N. website.

Türk has had a long and distinguished career within the U.N. but has become especially prominent in recent months after taking on his current role, which is one of the highest and most respected in the organization and on the world stage.