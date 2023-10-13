Tragic Stories About Slipknot's Clown, Shawn Crahan

The furious metal monster known as Slipknot evokes memories of the mythological hydra beast with its many heads. Despite the band's strength in numbers, the general remains Shawn Crahan — better known as Clown or #6. As a co-founder and troubadour of chaos, Clown has been integral to the group from their humble beginnings in Des Moines, Iowa, to their establishment as global superstars with a legion of fans. To the average person watching Slipknot, he appears like just another guy who hits barrels and runs around on stage like a hype man, but he does much more as a creative force behind the scenes.

Similar to his band's rise to the top of the music world, Crahan's life hasn't been without its challenges and tragedies. He experienced the death of bandmates and friends Paul Gray and Joey Jordison in 2010 and 2021, respectively, while he also lost his 22-year-old daughter, Gabrielle, in 2019. At the same time, he sacrificed himself for his art, resulting in permanent damage to his body from the intensity of Slipknot's live shows over the years.

As the line from Slipknot's "Dead Memories" says: "So when I got away, I only kept my scars," Shawn Crahan has not been left unscathed by the trials and tribulations that life has thrown at him.