Who Are Mary Lou Retton's 4 Daughters?

Gymnast Mary Lou Retton stuck the landing in more ways than one at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. That year, Retton became the first American woman ever to take home the gold medal in the all-around gymnastics competition. Meanwhile, with her red, white, and blue leotard, big smile, and vibrant personality, she was an instant celebrity, helped in no small part by her subsequent Wheaties cereal box endorsement. She was later designated Sports Illustrated's "Sportswoman of the Year," USA Today reported. On October 10, 2023, Retton's daughter McKenna Kelley shared on Spotfund that her mother, 55, was in the ICU with a rare type of pneumonia and was "fighting for her life." At that time, Retton was not able to breathe on her own, Kelley's post said.

News of Retton's health condition left many wondering what her life's been like since 1984, and the height of her popularity. Retton, who divorced one-time University of Texas quarterback Shannon Kelley in 2018, has four daughters: Shayla Schrepfer, as well as McKenna Kelley, Skyla Kelley, and Emma Kelley in order of age. In light of Retton's reportedly life-threatening 2023 health challenges, here's an update on where Retton's four daughters are now.