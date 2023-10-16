19 Patrick Stewart Facts Only His Biggest Fans Know

Patrick Stewart isn't merely a national treasure; he's an international treasure — and that's what makes it hilarious when he doesn't seem to realize just how big he is. When he sat down to talk to The Guardian around the release of the second season of "Star Trek: Picard," he not only reminisced about how "the distinction between Jean-Luc Picard and Patrick Stewart became thinner and thinner, until it was impossible for me to know where he left off and I began," but he also recalled the first time he went to one of these things called a "convention."

Stewart started out by declining invitations, because he couldn't imagine anyone wanting to sit and listen to him talk. As "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was winding down for the season, Stewart agreed to appear at a convention in Denver, without entirely knowing what to expect. "They took me to the back of this big building and I said, 'What if no one turns up?' And they looked at me like I was talking gibberish."

There were thousands of people gathered there, of course, and Stewart described the atmosphere as one of smothering him with "an intense sense of affection and respect." It's no wonder, then, that he's described his time playing Picard — and later, Professor X — as having the biggest impact in a lifetime on the stage and screen. That said, there are still some fascinating tidbits even the biggest "Star Trek" fan might not know about this larger-than-life personality.