Why Suzanne Somers Once Sued Playboy (And Posed For It Again In 1984)

Without a doubt, most people knew Suzanne Somers from her role on the 1970s sitcom "Threes Company," where she played the stereotypical "ditzy blonde" Chrissy Snow for just over four years, as Euronews describes. But while this cemented her career, Somers was involved in a variety of other projects over her life. She had a role in 1973's "American Graffiti," played in a Las Vegas revue, and wrote her fair share of books, largely devoted to health and beauty. Then of course, there's her time as spokesperson for Thighmaster, a squeezable resistance device built around placement between the thighs and useable in a variety of exercises. Judging by comments in a YouTube video of an old Somers-led Thighmaster promo, some folks still use their original Thighmaster today.

What many may not know, however, is that Somers also appeared nude in Playboy magazine on two occasions: in 1980 and 1984. Only in the latter case, however, did she consent to the photos being published. In 1980 — after Somers had gathered some fame from her time on "Three's Company" — Playboy dug out her "test photos" and published them, as Parade explains. Somers didn't necessarily object to appearing nude, but rather, as she said on UPI, she wanted "100% control" over which photos the magazine published, i.e., "no gynecological shots." Somers sued the magazine and reached a settlement of $50,000, which she donated to the non-profit Easter Seals.