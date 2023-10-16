The Gaza Strip's Border Blockade Explained (And Why It's Hard To Leave)

Ever since the militant Islamic terrorist group Hamas took over Gaza in 2007, the western Palestinian territory has become a powder keg for violence and destruction. But back in 1994, things were more hopeful: Israel began construction on the Gaza-Israel border wall, a "snaking metal fence" that has been fortified over the years, per The New York Times. The barrier was created amid the Oslo Accords, two agreements — one in 1993 and one in 1995 — that attempted to end what was already, at that point, a 50-year-old conflict between Israel and Palestinians. In 2005, though, Israeli troops lost their foothold in the Gaza Strip. Come 2021, Israel announced that it had completed enhancements to the wall focused on preventing individuals in Palestinian territories from sneaking into Israel. And in 2023, that wall locked at-risk civilians inside Gaza.

On October 12, USA Today reported that Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Gazan citizens had 24 hours to evacuate "for [their] own safety." The military issued this warning following a series of back-and-forth military exchanges that started on October 7, when Hamas renewed their attacks against Israel in the form of thousands of missiles launched on "indiscriminate [Israeli] targets," as ABC News says. But despite such warnings, United Nations spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric called the IDF request "'impossible ...without devastating humanitarian consequences." As USA Today also says, the Gaza-Israel border wall has effectively stranded millions of Gazans, who are limited to a mere three exits from their home.