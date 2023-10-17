What Is Islamophobia?

Islamophobia is a word used to describe anybody with an unfounded fear or hatred of Muslims. Islamophobic beliefs have resulted in a number of assaults on innocent Muslims in the U.S. over the years, and hate crimes against Muslims have increased substantially in recent times according to the ACLU. Vandalism against mosques is one of the most common anti-Islamic hate crimes in the U.S., but sometimes far worse incidents occur — as in the case of the 6-year-old boy stabbed to death in Illinois in October 2023, as part of an anti-Muslim attack.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the word "Islamophobia" was first used in 1923 in the Journal of Theological Studies. However, the depiction of Muslim people as a mysterious, barbaric, or irrational "other" and a foil for Western values is far older — having manifested as the Crusades in the Middle Ages, and as anxieties about the Turks during the height of the Ottoman Empire.

In English-language newspapers, the word "Islamophobia" first began to appear in the 1990s, and it has become more and more pertinent in the era following 9/11. Islamophobes have a tendency to caricature the religion as an extremist ideology, exclusively followed by fanatics.