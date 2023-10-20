Why People Pee And Poop After They've Died

In the period shortly after we die, from our brain to our sphincter, our muscles begin to relax before finally stiffening again in rigor mortis. At the same time, the parts of your brain that regulate urination and bowel movements cease to function, and the gaseous buildup in your intestines creates the perfect conditions for a final release. These factors combined make a veritable pee and poop-storm more or less inevitable.

According to the National Crime Scene Cleanup service, how and how violently your final pee and poop happens varies a bit depending on the manner of your death. People who die in car accidents or who have suffered an unusually traumatic end are the most likely to have a particularly violent expulsion when they die, possibly evening during the event. In general, however, the bowels and bladder empty quite slowly over the course of several days.

At the same time, whatever gross stuff is left in your bowels will also be removed at some point anyway, taken out by a helpful mortician. When a body is cleaned up for burial or cremation, people who work in the funeral service will often clean out the bowels as well and may even add incontinence pads to keep your clothing clean in the coffin.