The Mastermind Behind The Jump Scare

The jump scare is such a vital part of the horror movie genre that it's hard to imagine a time when it didn't exist. In brief, it's a shot in a film where something unexpectedly and often dramatically appears on screen. If done right, the viewer jumps out of their seat with fright. Interestingly, the first jump scare may have been accidental, according to the man who made it happen in the 1942 RKO Pictures B horror film "Cat People."

Per "British Film Institute Film Classics, Volume 1," Mark Robson, who edited the film, recalled that he had invented the "editing device ... by accident, or possibly by design." It came to be when he ended a high-tension scene in which a woman is followed by someone — or something — through Manhattan's Central Park at night with the sudden appearance of a bus. "From the other side of the park a bus came by, and I put a big, solid sound of air-brakes on it, cutting it in at the decisive moment so that it knocked viewers out of their seats" he recalled.