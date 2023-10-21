How Climate Change Is Turning Antarctica Green

When you think of Antarctica, plants probably aren't the first things that come to mind. After all, Earth's icy southernmost continent is the largest desert in the world, not only bitterly cold but exceptionally dry; there are places in Antarctica that haven't seen liquid water for millions of years. All the same, Antarctica does have a few unique plant species all of its own, and in recent years, they've been thriving.

Climate change is dramatically altering the polar climate, and with record-low levels of ice, Antarctica's flowering plants are spreading at unprecedented rates. Only two species of complex, flowering plants call the continent home, but a warming climate is allowing them to expand. While most of Antarctica is still blanketed by a permanent layer of ice and snow, plants can now be found growing in places that were once thought completely inhospitable to them.

Of all of climate change's effects over the past decade, the thriving plants in Antarctica are one of the most pronounced — and alarming. But as a place with no permanent human residents, the entire continent remains out of most people's view, so many of us are unaware of how much it's changing. A study published in Current Biology explains this in some detail, describing how the continued warming is leading to more ice-free areas, leading to a "striking expansion" in the amount of area covered by plants. Researchers think it's mostly driven by warmer air over the continent during summer.