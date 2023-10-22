The True Story Of The 'Wise Gals' Of The CIA

Intelligence and espionage have a long history, though that may not necessarily be a big surprise. After all, it's not hard to guess why covertly gathering information would be quite the asset to anyone of note.

In the U.S. alone, well, espionage is as old as the country itself, quite literally. Older, really, if you wanted to be technical about it — the Culper Spy Ring operated during the American Revolution, after all. Espionage continued to live on in American operations as the years passed, and women have been a part of that tradition. While the mysterious "Agent 355" — a female spy at one point thought to have been a part of the Culper Spy Ring — likely didn't exist, there were plenty of others to follow. Harriet Tubman, for example, who was most known as a conductor on the Underground Railroad, actually served as a Union spy by the time of the Civil War.

But if you want to get into the more modern view of American espionage, then you'd have to turn your view to the mid-20th century. With the advent of World War II, plenty of countries were making use of spies, with the U.S. government creating the Office of Strategic Services — also known as the OSS, and the direct predecessor of the CIA. Women played a huge role in OSS operations (and in covert operations for other countries), but the end of the war was far from the end of frustration for them.