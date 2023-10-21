What Happened To Mary Elizabeth Bailey After She Was Forced To Kill Her Stepfather?

When she was just 11 years old, Mary Elizabeth Bailey killed her stepfather Wayne Wyers on her mother's orders. Wayne had been seriously abusive to the family, and Bailey's mom decided she could get rid of him for good if her daughter dispatched him on her behalf.

Bailey told People magazine that her mother tried to persuade her that killing her stepfather was the best course of action, saying, "If you do this it will all be over. You're not gonna go to jail, you're too young." For several days prior to the February 1987 murder, Wayne was in a rage because his Jeep had been damaged after his wife lent it to someone. In that time, he had slapped Bailey's grandmother hard enough to damage her hearing and threatened her mother with a butcher's knife.

After Bailey shot him in the stomach with a .22 caliber rifle (she could not bear to shoot him in the head as her mother had asked her to do), both she and her mother, Priscilla Wyers, were arrested. In the years following the murder, Bailey had to come to terms with the killing and with her mother, and she eventually got to tell her story in print and on-screen as a form of catharsis.