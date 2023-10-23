The Untold Truth Of Schoolhouse Rock!

The Saturday morning block of network television was supposed to be a respite for kids, all entertainment and free of anything educational — but then along came "Schoolhouse Rock!" to teach a great many things disguised as short cartoons, accompanied with extremely catchy rock and pop tunes.

Beginning in 1973, and airing regularly among ABC's lineup of cartoons and kid-oriented entertainment on Saturday mornings for more than a decade, "Schoolhouse Rock!" delivered lessons on math concepts, English grammar, civics, history, economics, and science in a palatable and deeply entertaining way; as animated music videos. Of the dozens of episodes played and replayed over the years, many are fondly remembered cultural relics for Generation X, particularly "I'm Just a Bill," "Conjunction Junction," "Interplanet Janet," "Unpack Your Adjectives," "No More Kings," and "Elbow Room."

A hallmark of educational TV, "Schoolhouse Rock" has delighted kids and former kids for over 50 years in various iterations. Its format was so effective that some episodes have even directly contributed to the education of adults in such lofty professions as medicine and politics. Here's a look into the history and impact of "Schoolhouse Rock!"