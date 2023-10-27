What Happens To Famous Murder Houses When They Sell?

So imagine you and a loved one stroll up to a beautiful, picturesque house that makes you nod, smile, and say, "Yeah, I could totally see us living here." You go inside and chat up the realtor because — as luck would have it — that day's an open house. There's a spacious kitchen with enough counter space, a cozy living room with a for-reals fireplace, and enough bedrooms. There's just one problem, the realtor says: "You see that corner right there? Yeah, that's where the previous owner had her face eaten by a cannibal. While she was alive. And then the cannibal killed her and ate the rest, and used her skin to make rolled-up skin shoelaces, Ed Gein style. 'Skin-laces,' I call them. So ... how are we feeling about the place?"

By that little vignette alone, it's easy to imagine that "murder houses" — as they're called — might not be the easiest thing to sell. Sure, maybe there are some Jeffrey Dahmer superfans who would have paid top dollar for his now-demolished apartment-torture den to commune with their favorite serial killer celeb's spirit. But even taking such extremes into account, Realtor.com says that murder houses usually sell for 21% less than their previous sale price. So, hopeful owners might get a deal provided they can live with a house's gory history. In fact, about 59% of all murder houses pass to ordinary buyers, while 20% go to "some kind of corporate entity." Only 8% don't sell, and are taken off the market.