This Was Napoleon's Last Meal

Napoleon Bonaparte came to his ignominious end living in exile on the Island of Saint Helena. The pesky Corsican General had previously been shut away on the Isle of Elba just off the coast of Italy. However, after escaping and causing a lot of trouble a second time, he was sent to the middle of nowhere, a tiny island in the South Atlantic.

Still, Bonaparte was treated quite well during his second exile, especially considering his actions in the Napoleonic wars had resulted in 2.5 to 3.5 million combat deaths (via the Cato Institute). Documents recovered from St. Helena reveal that Bonaparte's household was well-stocked with a veritable feast of meats and loads of alcohol to wash it down. His last proper meal on the island was a similarly meaty dish, largely composed of stacks of offal. In his final days, he was too sick to eat properly although he did try.

In general, Bonaparte wasn't known as a big eater (it is believed he frequently skipped meals in his prime), however, life on St. Helena seems to have changed that a bit. Things must have got pretty boring after a lifetime of action, ergo, dinner became a major affair — and Bonaparte was served in style despite his prisoner-of-war status.