What Is Blaxploitation?

The writer and director Melvin Van Peebles walked into a movie theater one day in 1971. The film was "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," which Peebles had written, directed, produced, and starred in, and was like nothing seen before, per The Criterion Collection. "I go into the theater and the theater is packed and not a sound," Van Peebles recalled in the 2002 documentary "BaadAsssss Cinema." "When Sweetback got away, there was stunned silence. And then the place exploded." The film, which had equal parts sex, violence, and politics, would help kick off a new film genre that would eventually become known as blaxploitation.

"What Hollywood did, they suppressed the political message, added caricatures, and blaxploitation was born," Van Peebles said in the documentary. The blaxploitation genre of the 1970s had far-reaching cultural implications, from finally presenting Black characters on screen who fought and overcame the racist system on their own terms, to showcasing Black music and fashion, per Britannica. But many felt there were many negative impacts from the films, including damaging stereotypes, and a loss of meaningful political commentary in favor of sex, drugs, and violence.