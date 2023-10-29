Inside Whitney Houston's Relationship With Kevin Costner

At the time of filming "The Bodyguard," Whitney Houston was engaged to Bobby Brown and would wed him later that year, whereas Kevin Costner was married to his first wife Cindy Silva, with whom he had three children. However, Costner did talk about Houston's beauty and his attraction to her on more than one occasion. Speaking to Square Mile, the actor reflected on the backlash he received for choosing her, sharing, "Some people weren't happy that I picked Whitney Houston to be my love interest in "The Bodyguard" — and that I kissed her; who wouldn't want to kiss her?" He also mentioned Houston's beauty during his eulogy at her funeral, saying (via CBS News), "I saw her like every red-blooded male, I thought she was statuesque."

Houston seemingly reciprocated Costner's positive feelings. In a 1992 interview on "A Current Affair," she shared, "We'd take our days off [while filming "The Bodyguard"] and we'd go through our scripts together, our scenes together. ... I know that I made a friend in Hollywood for life." Costner ended up breaking up with his first wife in 1994, though it doesn't appear his relationship with Houston had anything to do with it — at the time, People noted rumors suggested it was a private show with an exotic hula dancer that was the final straw.