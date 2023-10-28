Every Amendment After The Bill Of Rights Explained

The 11th Amendment began with a 1793 Supreme Court case. Robert Farquhar had sold the state (then colony) of Georgia war materiel during the American Revolution, but never received payment. The executor of Farquhar's estate, Alexander Chisholm, sued Georgia for payment in 1792. Because the lawsuit involved a private individual from another state (here, South Carolina), there were questions over jurisdiction, so it went to the Supreme Court in Chisholm v. Georgia.

As noted in the opinion, Georgia did not appear before the court, which threatened to default the case to the plaintiff. The state reasoned that as a sovereign entity, it was immune to lawsuits in federal court originating from other states or their citizens, unless it explicitly waived its sovereign immunity and consented to the lawsuit.

The case was an early harbinger of the states' rights debate – a question of whether states were federal subjects or independent entities alongside the federal government. The court concluded it was the former. It cited Article III, Sec. 2.1 of the Constitution in Chisholm's favor, which states that the judiciary's authority would extend "to Controversies ... between a State and Citizens of another State." Only Justice James Iredell (above) dissented in Georgia's favor.

In response, Congress validated Iredell with the 11th Amendment, which overturned the decision and forbade the federal judiciary from involving itself in lawsuits against states by citizens of other states. The amendment does have exceptions, however. Congress may abrogate a state's immunity, while citizens may also sue officials acting unconstitutionally on behalf of a state in federal court through the ex parte Young doctrine.